Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Raised to $237.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $237.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s previous close.

BA has been the topic of several other reports. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.71.

Shares of BA opened at $205.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.71. Boeing has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The stock has a market cap of $122.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

