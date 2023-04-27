Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,768,000 after acquiring an additional 702,938 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 527,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 137,514 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 51,561 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PHO opened at $51.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.94. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.77.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.