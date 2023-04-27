Bogart Wealth LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,860,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $88.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $96.41.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

