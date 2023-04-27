Bogart Wealth LLC Has $187,000 Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO stock opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.37. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $49.64.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

