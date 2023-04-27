Bogart Wealth LLC Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,773,000 after buying an additional 67,899 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,586,000 after acquiring an additional 91,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,650,000 after purchasing an additional 110,217 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,336,000 after purchasing an additional 79,236 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $204.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

