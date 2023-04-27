Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,434 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 0.19% of Redfin worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,770,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 158,952 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Redfin by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 413,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $16,882,000. NZS Capital LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 815,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 173,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Redfin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 18,552 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman purchased 35,335 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $304,587.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,837 shares in the company, valued at $10,489,134.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,492 shares in the company, valued at $301,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Redfin Trading Down 5.0 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RDFN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Redfin from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Redfin from $3.20 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Redfin from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.19. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $13.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.30. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 234.33% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $479.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Redfin

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.