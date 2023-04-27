Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 53.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the first quarter worth $324,000.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSW opened at $115.56 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a one year low of $100.83 and a one year high of $136.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.79 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.98.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

