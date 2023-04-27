Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 257,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.81 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.07.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

