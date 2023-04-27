Bogart Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,061,000 after buying an additional 434,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $184.74 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $190.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.51 and a 200 day moving average of $171.06.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

