Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG opened at $94.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

