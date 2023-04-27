BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.74 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

BOK Financial Price Performance

BOKF traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.90. 44,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $110.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.72. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.22.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

BOKF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

In related news, Director Pedro Claudia San acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BOK Financial news, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Armstrong bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,605. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 32.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

