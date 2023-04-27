Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.79-1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80. Boston Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.14-7.20 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Boston Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.72.

Boston Properties stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.21. The stock had a trading volume of 520,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,350. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.07. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.95.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.59%.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $857,967,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after purchasing an additional 638,452 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 107,870.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,212,000 after purchasing an additional 69,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

