Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Lowered by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,398.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,459 shares of company stock worth $7,057,754. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $51.10 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The firm has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

