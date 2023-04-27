Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-1.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$13.76-14.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.54 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.48-0.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Mizuho upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,466,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,304,843. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 114.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,459 shares of company stock worth $7,057,754. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Articles

