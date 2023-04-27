Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific updated its Q2 guidance to $0.48-0.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.90-1.96 EPS.
Boston Scientific Price Performance
BSX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,466,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,304,843. The company has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $53.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.
