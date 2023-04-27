Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific updated its Q2 guidance to $0.48-0.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.90-1.96 EPS.

BSX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,466,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,304,843. The company has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $356,944.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 147,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,754 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

