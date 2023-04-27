Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,481 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 85.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 117.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VPV opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.0345 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

