Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.59.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $203.03 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.71.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.