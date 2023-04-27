Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

VPU opened at $148.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.85 and its 200 day moving average is $148.72. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.72 and a fifty-two week high of $169.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

