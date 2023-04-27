Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,458 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $128.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.00. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

