Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 382 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,259 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $153.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $318.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.55. The company has a market cap of $487.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.69.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.