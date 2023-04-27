Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Rollins Financial increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,922,000. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,375,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,562,000 after purchasing an additional 390,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 146,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 19,007 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

