Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) PT Lowered to $7.00

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $3.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $650.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $12.42.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $129.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 304.00%.

Institutional Trading of Brandywine Realty Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,102.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

Featured Articles

