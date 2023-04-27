Bridgeworth LLC Buys 167 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,288,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.35. The stock had a trading volume of 439,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,389. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $258.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.63. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

