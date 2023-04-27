Bridgeworth LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GL traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.95. 145,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $123.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 14.18%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GL. Raymond James reduced their price target on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $4,615,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,449.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,603,160. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

