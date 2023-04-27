Bridgeworth LLC Purchases 373,140 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 366.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 474,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,140 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $14,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.79. 682,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460,664. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

