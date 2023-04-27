Bridgeworth LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 255,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,374,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,195 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,881 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 58,621.5% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,348,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,860 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,976,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2,389.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,193 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.19. 2,248,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,907,930. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average is $28.98. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

