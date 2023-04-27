Bridgeworth LLC Purchases Shares of 14,731 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,093,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,379,000 after purchasing an additional 409,249 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,602,000 after buying an additional 2,207,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU remained flat at $37.68 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,079,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,286,514. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.86. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $38.84.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

