Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,121,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $120.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.27.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.91.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.