Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $7.03 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,713 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $83.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.83 and its 200-day moving average is $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

