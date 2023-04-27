Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $7.53 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 1.4 %

CB opened at $198.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.85.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.