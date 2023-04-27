Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 21,256 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,256 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $67.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

