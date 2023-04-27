Brokerages Set LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Price Target at GBX 229.17

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 229.17 ($2.86).

LMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.12) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.56) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LondonMetric Property Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LMP stock opened at GBX 185 ($2.31) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 715.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 180.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 182.11. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 157.76 ($1.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 274.80 ($3.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

LondonMetric Property Announces Dividend

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,846.15%.

(Get Rating)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.