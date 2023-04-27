Brokerages Set Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Target Price at $13.75

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

VIAV has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $149,472.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,481.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $149,472.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,481.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $150,135.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,279.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,974 shares of company stock worth $468,653 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1,996.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 73,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 70,267 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 91.5% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 61,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,607 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 18.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,208,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,925,000 after acquiring an additional 40,988 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $284.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

