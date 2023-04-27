Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.50-11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.8-7.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.98 billion. Brunswick also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.60-2.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Shares of BC traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.91. The stock had a trading volume of 128,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,869. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,542. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

