BTIG Research Downgrades Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) to Neutral

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ACRE opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth $8,022,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 605.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 619,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 532,103 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,454,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 530,062 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,373,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,294,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,879,000 after buying an additional 339,231 shares in the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.