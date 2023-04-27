BTIG Research Downgrades Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) to Neutral

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.36.
Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE ACRE opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $15.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ares Commercial Real Estate
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE)
