Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.85

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.85 and last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 1314751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bumble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Bumble Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bumble by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,816,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,979,000 after buying an additional 102,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bumble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,644,000 after buying an additional 34,398 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Bumble by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,222,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,832,000 after buying an additional 1,691,993 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bumble by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,361,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,463,000 after buying an additional 521,830 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Bumble by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,322,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,903,000 after buying an additional 30,865 shares during the period.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

