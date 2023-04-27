Burney Co. Has $18.61 Million Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,176 shares during the period. Prestige Consumer Healthcare makes up 0.9% of Burney Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Burney Co. owned about 0.60% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $18,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,435.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 349.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 474.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBH stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.65. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.84 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

