Burney Co. Has $8.10 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Burney Co. decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,806 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.41. 3,992,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,223,189. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

