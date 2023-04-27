Burney Co. Sells 4,174 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen makes up approximately 0.8% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $16,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,522,208. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.46.

NYSE ABC traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $165.64. 70,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,627. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

