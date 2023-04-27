BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BYD Electronic (International) Price Performance

Shares of BYD Electronic (International) stock remained flat at C$2.80 during trading hours on Thursday. BYD Electronic has a twelve month low of C$1.71 and a twelve month high of C$3.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.99.

Get BYD Electronic (International) alerts:

BYD Electronic (International) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells mobile handset components and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides high-level assembly services; and manufactures and sells batteries, chargers, and iron phosphate batteries for use in electric buses, trucks, cars, and forklifts, as well as its components and spare parts.

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Electronic (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD Electronic (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.