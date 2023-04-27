BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
BYD Electronic (International) Price Performance
Shares of BYD Electronic (International) stock remained flat at C$2.80 during trading hours on Thursday. BYD Electronic has a twelve month low of C$1.71 and a twelve month high of C$3.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.99.
BYD Electronic (International) Company Profile
