C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $7.18 on Thursday, reaching $99.68. 3,024,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,045. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHRW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $70,174,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after acquiring an additional 282,532 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 282,512.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,532,000 after acquiring an additional 197,759 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 322,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,550,000 after buying an additional 131,057 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 766,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,143,000 after buying an additional 93,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

