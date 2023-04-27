Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys 194 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.69) to GBX 4,890 ($61.07) in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.20) to GBX 4,200 ($52.45) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Investec raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,022.22.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.56. 93,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,525. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $202.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.78 and its 200-day moving average is $177.49.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.