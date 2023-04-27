Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $858,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.2 %

COST stock traded up $5.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $500.55. The company had a trading volume of 402,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $491.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.83. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $564.80. The stock has a market cap of $221.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,668 shares of company stock worth $3,290,566. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

