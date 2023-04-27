Cable Hill Partners LLC Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 105,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.5% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned 1.05% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $978,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,223,000.

NYSEARCA DFGR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,546. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

