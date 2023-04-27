Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases 202 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,122 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 426,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $225,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,934 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $488.36. The stock had a trading volume of 910,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,895. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $486.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

