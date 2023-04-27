Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 13,768 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cable Hill Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,768 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 6.5% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $36,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,092,000 after buying an additional 316,210 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,092,000 after buying an additional 343,265 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,220,000 after buying an additional 73,206 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,751,000 after buying an additional 669,885 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,110 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.83. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

