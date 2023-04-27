Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 315 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Cable Hill Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 5.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 23.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 31.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DTM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $53.77. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $61.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.77.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 72.44%.

DT Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.