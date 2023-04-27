Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 355 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. 3M comprises 0.3% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in 3M by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.62. The company had a trading volume of 973,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,242. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.09. The company has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. 3M has a twelve month low of $100.16 and a twelve month high of $154.66.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

