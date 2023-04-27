CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. CACI International had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. CACI International updated its FY23 guidance to $18.09-$18.72 EPS.

CACI International Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of CACI traded up $11.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $312.61. 199,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.75. CACI International has a 12-month low of $245.32 and a 12-month high of $319.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CACI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total transaction of $289,549.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,927.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CACI International by 14.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

