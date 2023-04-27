Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Cadre has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cadre to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Stock Performance

CDRE traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $20.84. 45,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,629. Cadre has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $783.38 million, a PE ratio of 177.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDRE. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cadre from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cadre from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cadre from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cadre by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 37,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadre by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the first quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.